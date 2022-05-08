$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.