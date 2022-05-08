$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 204,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 274,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

