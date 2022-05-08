-$0.25 EPS Expected for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pardes Biosciences.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRDS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Pardes Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 72,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25. Pardes Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $85,571,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.