-$0.25 EPS Expected for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pardes Biosciences.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRDS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Pardes Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 72,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25. Pardes Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $85,571,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

