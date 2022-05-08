$0.25 EPS Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of 150.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

