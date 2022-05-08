$0.28 EPS Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. 395,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 232.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 888.99%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

