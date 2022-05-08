$0.29 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 94.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Viomi Technology by 88.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

