-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.08. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

