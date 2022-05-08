-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Couchbase by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

