-$0.41 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($3.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
H traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.50. 1,061,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
