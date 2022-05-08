$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $690.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $38,397,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,097,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 647,705 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

