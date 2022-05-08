$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APOG opened at $42.57 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $951.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

