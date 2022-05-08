$0.44 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Transcat reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $546.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 111.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

