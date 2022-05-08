$0.47 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after buying an additional 226,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,411 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

