-$0.49 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.57). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

