$0.53 EPS Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. InterDigital posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.