$0.62 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $1.06. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 36.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 637,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 188,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 72.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

