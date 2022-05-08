$0.78 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.90. Kohl’s reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE KSS traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,727. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

