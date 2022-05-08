$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.82. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $114.90. 1,356,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

