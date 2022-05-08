$0.86 EPS Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Tronox reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Tronox stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tronox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tronox by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after acquiring an additional 694,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.