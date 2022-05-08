$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.96. Cerner reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. 4,281,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

