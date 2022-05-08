$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 36,594,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,971,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

