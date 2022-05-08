-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.88). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.50) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 2,033,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,733. The firm has a market cap of $347.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.