$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Kellogg posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 21.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 72,160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,180. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.