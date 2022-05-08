$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $990.36 million and the highest is $1.30 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $881.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.17.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $347.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.