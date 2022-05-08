$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Magna International posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,570. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Magna International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

