$1.14 EPS Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. DTE Energy reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $129.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

