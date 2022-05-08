-$1.14 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will post ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.96). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

