$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.18. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.
NHI opened at $53.82 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.