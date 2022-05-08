$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.18. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NHI opened at $53.82 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

