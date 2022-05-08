$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OVID opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $198.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.