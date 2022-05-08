$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OVID opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $198.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.