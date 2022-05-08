$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of DOX opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 903,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

