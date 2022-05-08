$1.24 EPS Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,512,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,557. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

