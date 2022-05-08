-$1.25 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($2.09). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

BBBY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

