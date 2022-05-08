$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to report $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.27. Aflac reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

