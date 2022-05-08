$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $193.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.13. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $180.19 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 269.7% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.