$1.39 EPS Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.42. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $122,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $82,655,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $24,754,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $23,000,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

