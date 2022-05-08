$1.39 EPS Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.42. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle West Capital.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $122,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $82,655,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $24,754,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $23,000,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.
About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.