$1.39 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

RM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Regional Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Regional Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Regional Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $452.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

