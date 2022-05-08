$1.59 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.11. 236,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.46. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $124.20 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.