$1.66 EPS Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.47. Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

PLCE opened at $48.24 on Friday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.