$1.66 EPS Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.47. Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

PLCE opened at $48.24 on Friday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

