$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of EME opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

