$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

