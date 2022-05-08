$1.75 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.72. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PACCAR.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
