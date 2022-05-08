$1.75 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.72. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

