$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

