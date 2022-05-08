$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002,771. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.