$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

