$10.76 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to announce $10.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.89 million and the lowest is $10.68 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year sales of $52.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $52.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.85 million, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $77.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SOPHiA GENETICS.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,099,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter worth approximately $16,205,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.