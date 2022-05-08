$105.77 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $105.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.04 million and the lowest is $97.50 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $97.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $433.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.10 million to $441.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.93 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $458.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 86,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

