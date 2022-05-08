10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG opened at $51.19 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.