$112.90 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will post sales of $112.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.24 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $108.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $429.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.09 million to $435.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $476.92 million, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $493.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHUY opened at $24.35 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $461.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

