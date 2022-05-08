$12.49 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to post $12.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.61 million to $15.87 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $70.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.04 million to $113.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $166.23 million, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $207.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.26 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

