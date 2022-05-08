$154.71 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $154.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.10 million and the lowest is $150.31 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $130.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $676.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.40 million to $683.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $610.13 million, with estimates ranging from $600.12 million to $629.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.48 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

